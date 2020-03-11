Windows Production delivers yet another major success in Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti

This Friday, the Women’s Day special film “Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti” had hit the screens and had touched the audience’s heart since the release. The film that highlights some major women-centric issues and challenges the orthodox traditions women are entitled to belief. The Aritra Mukherjee’s debut project has received an overwhelming response from the audience. The film received a nation-wide release and saw a successful weekend.

The film’s trailer has got all of us very excited and finally after its release the wait was over, and the film has been very well received by the audience and since its release the film has been houseful in almost every multiplex and silver screen theatres and have been garnering positive reviews from critics as well as audience. The film witnessed 50+ houseful shows back to back on the first Sunday of its release, it was not only this some theatres having back to back packed shows.

While speaking about the movie with Ujjal Biswas of PVR Cinema, he went on saying” “The Movies has an awesome response, people of all age group, be it the elders or youngsters everyone had come to watch the movie. It has an outstanding story with truly promising direction, and it is not that the movie has been produced by Windows that the audience is loving it but it is the power-packed content that has touched people’s heart. The film has been giving neck to neck competition to a purely commercial Bollywood movie like Baaghi 3. The film will surely have a very long run in the box office.”

Pankaj Ladia – Trade Analyst had all praises for the film, he said “The movie is really doing well, it has seen almost 80% occupancy, the movie witnessed 50 houseful shows which is really a great response. A Bengali language film mostly performs nationally when the film has performed well and has got good reviews but this film is really exceptional. It has been doing good nationally too since its release. The movie is surely going to have a very long run, minimum 6 weeks run at the box office.”

Distributor Babloo Damani said, “The movie is going very strong at the box office, day by day there are more number of audiences, and there are all successful shows. The film being directed by a debut director is doing exceptionally well and is giving a good competition to Baaghi 3 as well.”

The film is earning appreciation from all corners and we are really hopeful it leaves its impact as always. Last year Mukherjee Dar Bou just swept us off our feet and this year we have Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti that educates and entertains us at the same time.