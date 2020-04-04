Windows Productions film best critics choice award

With the changing dynamics of cinema, content has always stood the test of time. Today content is the king and Windows has been gifting their audience with back to back content-driven heart-touching films. Every Women’s day has been made special with their film release.



Mukherjee Dar Bou, directed by debutante director Pritha Chakraborty, with Koneenica Banerjee, Biswanath basu, Aparajita Auddy, Anashua Majumdar , Rituparna Sengupta in pivotal roles, was released on the occasion of women’s day 2019.. Taking on the journey further Windows went on releasing Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti, another power-packed women centric film, on International women’s day 2020.

The film,Mukherjee Dar Bou, recently bagged the Critics’ Choice film award under the nomination of Gender sensitivity. When, in a patriarchal society, the only portrayal of a mother and a daughter in law relationship is based on vices, the film beautifully portrayed the complexities of a married life and the relationship between them based on friendship and love. It is clearly a deserved win, given the appreciation it received from critics as well as from the huge audience. The film became a blockbuster with an absolute freshly brewed content.

Marking a hat trick, Windows is likely to come up with another women-centric content driven film on the 5th March 2021 on the occasion of Women’s day. The writer is working on the script of the untitled film. Their much talked about film, Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti, with Ritabhari Chakraborty and Soham Majumdar in the lead, is scheduled to re-release after the lockdown for the dreaded Corona scare.

With Windows’ interesting line up of films for year 2020 with Belashuru, Haami 2, Lokkhi chele we can’t hold our excitement and wait for the films to release.