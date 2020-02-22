Witty one liners are the USP of Mahie Gill and Manu Rishi Chaddha’s Doordarshan







Doordarshan releases on the coming Friday and amongst all the big budget films that have been unleashed in 2020, this one is promising to stand out as a ‘small film with a big heart’. As a hardcore commercial entertainer, Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior stays on to be the biggest blockbuster of the year. However when it comes to a concept based film which is relying entirely on its core plot and treatment with no frills whatsoever, Doordarshan is arriving with good enough anticipation.

For starters, the promo of this Gagan Puri directed film has met with an out and out positive response. While the core concept of the film, that of a granny of the house waking up from coma after 25 years and still stuck in the 80s, has already caught attention, what is promising to bring the house down is a flurry of one liners that have been interspersed right through the two hour playing time.

While the film has a Punjabi ambience to it, courtesy the household location being Delhi, the makers [first time producers Ritu Arya and Sandeep Arya] ensured that none of it was on your face. Traditionally, films with a Punjabi setting to them end up being way too loud and unabashed. However, Doordarshan has kept it all usual and organic, hence ensuring that pan-India audiences relate to the proceedings as well.

What is set to score huge though are the witty dialogues that are mouthed by practically all the characters in the film, something that leads to numerous funny situations. If as a couple, Mahie Gill and Manu Rishi Chaddha have clearly enjoyed their time in front of the camera, Dolly Ahluwalia (who plays latter’s mother) is the central protagonist in the film. The boy who is set to win hearts all over again with his deadpan humor is Shardul Rana, who was seen alongside Ayushmann Khurranna in both Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Badhaai Ho.

However, the surprise package of the film is said to be Aditya Kumar [who played Perpendicular from Gangs of Wasseypur]. As a teenage boy who stutters in his speech, he is touted to bring the house down with his dialogues that have a huge mass appeal to them.

Those who have a dekko at the film have already given huge thumbs up to the film and now it has to be seen how audiences give a nod of approval once Doordarshan hits the screens this Friday.