Zakir Hussain scores the music for Disney’s Mira, Royal Detective

Tabla legend Zakir Hussain has given his musical contribution to Disney Junior’s new animated series “Mira, Royal Detective”.



This new show is a mystery-adventure inspired by the cultures and customs of India. It is set in the imaginative land of Jalpur and follows the life of Mira, a 12-year-old girl who is appointed as the royal detective by the queen.

The music team was led by the songwriters Jeannie Lurie and Matthew Tishler and South Asian music consultant Deepak Ramapriyan, who brought together the artist for the theme song. One of the most renowned tabla players, Zakir Hussain plays tabla in the track. Rajib Karmakar, Neelamjit Dhillon, and Sheela Bringi, among others, have also contributed to the song.

The series features an all-star cast including Jameela Jamil, Kal Penn, Freida Pinto, Hannah Simone, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Aasif Mandvi and Aparna Nancherla amongst others. It will also be introducing 16-year-old newcomer Leela Ladnier as the voice of Mira. Cast members Leela, Kal and Utkarsh are among the featured vocals on the theme song. The show will air in India on Disney Channel India in March.