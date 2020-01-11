Movie review – Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior – a cinematic spectacle by Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Om Raut



⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

While there are 100 odd notable films that release every year, only around 20-30 are the ones which deserve a definite big screen watch. Out of these, there are hardly 5-10 films that warrant the best cinematic experience when it comes to the coming together of technical and content prowess. Though 2020 has just begun, it would be safe to presume that by the time the year comes to a close, Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior would find a place in this elite list.

From the very first frame, it is quite apparent that Ajay Devgn had a certain vision in mind when it came to conceptualising and then executing the historical war drama. While director Om Raut had a job in hand to create a never-seen-before cinematic experience, as a producer and actor, Ajay Devgn made sure that all resources were at his disposal. This is what makes the film special as one can see the big budget being put at good use to tell a story quite effectively.

As a warrior from hundreds of years back in time, Ajay Devgn looks believable as the man who is also a close friend of the king Chatrapati Shivaji (Sharad Kelkar). He has a job in hand to abort the attack being led by Uday Bhan (Saif Ali Khan) who is out to execute the orders of Aurangzeb (Luke Kenny). In a mission that sounds rather impossible, Ajay’s character of Tanhaji of course emerges victorious, though there is a cost that has to be paid.

What strikes you right at the beginning of the film is sheer scale and grandeur that is demonstrated. The canvas here is really huge and the film maintains its own identity instead of getting into the Baahubali zone. There is certain rustic flavour that is present in the frames which gives Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior a distinct look. Moreover, what marvels you is the highly effective use of VFX and 3D which integrates seamlessly to result in awe inspiring visuals.

Technically, the film is really rock solid with everything from cinematography to sound design to background score to sets to locations and of course heavy use of chroma based visuals. Moreover, there is good detailing in practically all the scenes which further make the film come across as a notable affair.

As an actor, Ajay Devgn has worked in numerous landmark films and this could well turn out to be one. He is rock solid in scenes that require heavy duty dialogues and as a producer too he makes sure that the film works as a whole and it isn’t just his character that stands out. This is quite apparent in the way Saif Ali Khan get some of the meatiest scenes and he makes the most of it by bringing on a menacing avtar. He is truly superb in a part which is half villainous and half humorous.

Kajol lends star value to the film and scores even in the limited scenes that she appears. Sharad Kelkar is reliable as ever and makes an impact, though his character could have had more screen time. Neha Sharma has a crucial part to play in the film and impresses yet again in the scenes that she appears.

What is overall impressive though is the fact that as a team, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Om Raut have managed to tell a story that not many were even aware of. With technology, funds and resources at hand, they have brought their own individual brilliance to come together and result in a film that deserves a watch only in theatres.