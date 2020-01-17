Jai Mummy Di – Not quite an entertainer





Rating: ⭐️⭐️

Jai Mummy Di is a film that was supposed to release last summer. Then without any reason been stated, the film was pushed ahead to this year. Well, after watching this Navjot Gulati directed film, one does get an idea of why it was pushed ahead in the first place. For starters, the film doesn’t have much to offer really beyond a one line idea. Moreover, the narrative is hardly engaging and even though the film is under two hour duration, it hardly has any memorable moments that one actually takes back home.

Of course, the lead pair of Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall do try. They had done well in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 together and now that producer Luv Ranjan roped them in for Jai Mummy Di, they knew that they had to get it right with this film which has Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon as the title protagonists. They have a good chemistry with each other, they crack jokes, they dance together on songs and by and large try to pep up the proceedings.

However they are let down by the writing as well as the direction which is consistently average to below average, hence not quite offering much to audiences to munch upon. Not that the film bores all through but then there aren’t many exciting moments either that would have made a viewer go wow and then really look forward to what the next scene has to offer. As a result, you are pretty much indifferent to the proceedings and just want to move on to doing something better.

Now that’s unfortunate for a film that promised to bring on quite a few laughs and entertaining moments for the audiences. After all, Luv Ranjan has to his credit quite a few successful films and early last year he had delivered a hit production De De Pyaar De. However, one can’t expect much love coming his way from Jai Mummy Di which has a good start, a decent mid-point and a forgettable culmination that sums up the overall experience too of watching it in theatres.

Skip it.