State of Siege: 26/11, Special Ops, Mentalhood, Asur and more – 10 web series to binge watch at home during corona virus lockdown





It’s that time of the year when entertainment is available only in the comfort of one’s home. With theaters shutting down and even night clubs and restaurants closed all over, it’s time to chill at home. We present 10 binge worthy Indian shows that could well take care of the entertainment needs for next few days at least.

State of Siege: 26/11 – ZEE5

Centered on 26/11 Mumbai attack, State of Siege: 26/11 has created a splash right away on its arrival. Trailer of this action thriller was already quite impressive and lent an impression of a big screen watch in the making. Led by Arjan Bajwa who plays an NSG commando along with Arjun Bijlani, Mukul Dev, Vivek Dahiya, and Tara Alisha Berry, this one is a must watch.

Special Ops – Hotstar

Recently launched just a few days back, Special Ops is special as it comes from the house of Neeraj Pandey, the man behind espionage thrillers like Baby and Aiyaary. A 19 year chase centered on the capturing of a mastermind terrorist, it is led by Kay Kay Menon with a compelling supporting cast. The series is already earning rave reviews and is a must for thriller lovers.

Mentalhood – ALT Balaji and ZEE5

For the mothers at home who are now facing the situation of kids not going to school and husbands working from home, Mentalhood couldn’t have come at a more relevant time. Karisma Kapoor is truly endearing in this 10 episode series which picks up a motherhood theme each time around and narrates a tale in as simplistic a manner as possible.

Asur – Voot

Touted as ‘India’s first mytho-thriller series’, Asur could well be India’s answer to dark-n-disturbing series from the West, True Detective. Marking the debut of Arshad Warsi in web space, this one doesn’t hold back when it comes to exploring the darker side of humans. The supporting cast of Barun Sobti, Anupriya Goenka, Ridhi Dogra, Sharib Hashmi is interesting too.

The Forgotten Army – Amazon Prime

Directed by Kabir Khan who has helmed geo-political thrillers like New York and Kabul Express, The Forgotten Army is a mini-series featuring Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh. Released a few weeks back, it was promoted aggressively and is one of the most watched series currently. It narrates the journey and sacrifice of the Indian National Army during World War II.

Marzi – Voot

What really happened that night? This could well be the question arising out of Marzi which is set as a roller coaster ride featuring Rajeev Khandelwal and Aahana Kumra. On a similar premise, another web series Criminal Justice was released last year. While that was a murder mystery, this one is a drama centered on accusations, arguments and counter arguments.

Bhaukaal – MX Player

For those who like their drama to be rooted and rustic, there is Bhaukaal which is set in Muzaffarnagar. Just like Mirzapur, this one too is about gangsters, lawlessness, cops and the drama that ensues. If you are fond of films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Bhaukaal with Mohit Raina in the lead (and playing a cop) could well be your binge watch fodder.

It Happened in Calcutta – ALT Balaji and ZEE5

For those whose heart beats for romantic drama with dollops of emotions, It Happened in Calcutta could well make for an engaging watch. Set in the 60s of Calcutta and flip-flopping between the early 70s when Pakistan declared war on India, this one has a love story brewing between popular face Karan Kundra and newcomer Naghma Rizwan, both playing doctors.

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega – Netflix

Unveiled a few weeks back, Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega is a crime series which has its roots in phishing scams prevalent across the country, though with its epicenter in Jamtara, Jharkhand. Starring primarily newcomers, this 10 part series unveils quite a few real situations that are relatable and makes one wonders how easy it is to actually get scammed.

The Inside Edge 2 – Amazon Prime

The most expensive, polished and big screen worthy series of 2019, it is just the right dose to be experienced in the current times when IPL has been pushed ahead. Based on a tournament which is eerily similar to IPL and calls a spade a spade towards match fixing and betting, this Vivek Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Angad Bedi, Richa Chadha show is a must watch.