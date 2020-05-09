Think of a doctor and the first image that comes in mind is an all-white dressed person with a stethoscope around the neck. Well, in the times of #CoronaVirus pandemic, we can see a lot of images with real life doctors donning a blue attire. While we cannot thank them enough for the service that they are doing across the globe and saving many a life, here is presenting 10 reel life popular Bollywood doctors.

Shahid Kapoor – Kabir Singh

Ever imagined a doctor who doesn’t need a glass of water to mix his scotch with? Instead, he takes the bottle directly to a water tank atop the roof and pronto gets his drink in place! That’s Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh for you who graduates from being a student to a surgeon and comes with his own set of quirks that make him blow-hot-blow-cool at the same time. Though wayward as a personality, his character was superb as a surgeon.

Shah Rukh Khan – Dear Zindagi

Shah Rukh played a psychologist in Dear Zindagi, a film which was basically designed around the character played by Alia Bhatt. Still, so impressed was Shah Rukh Khan with the whole premise of Dear Zindagi that he chose to step into an unconventional part. In fact those who thought that he would just have a special appearance were impressed with his extended role.

Kareena Kapoor Khan – Udta Punjab

In Udta Punjab, Kareena Kapoor Khan played a doctor who wanted to rehabilitate youngsters in Punjab who were addicted to drugs. It was a serious part to play and Kareena gave a good account of herself. Though she had a meaty part to play in Udta Punjab, surprisingly it was Alia Bhatt who managed to get quite some mileage for her migrant part in the film.

Kareena Kapoor Khan – 3 Idiots

Before Udta Punjab though, Kareena Kapoor Khan had played the part of a doctor in 3 Idiots as well. The film was basically centered on the characters played by Aamir Khan, Madhavan and Sharman Joshi. However, when the all-important delivery scene featured in the narrative, it was Kareena Kapoor’s doctor act that came to the rescue. The actress did well again, and how!

Sanjay Dutt – Munnabhai MBBS

Before 3 Idiots, director Raj Kumar Hirani made Munnabhai MBBS which had its core in the medical profession. For his heartwarming eye-moistening affair, he had Sanjay Dutt playing a fake doctor who healed people with ‘jadoo ki jhappi’. The film gave rise to a cult classic character and memes based on Sanjay Dutt’s character in the film have been out in dozens.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Guzaarish

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was not really a doctor in Guzaarish but played the part of a nurse in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed film. She played the part of a woman who was roped in to heal Hrithik Roshan, who had turned into a quadriplegic. While she did well in the narrative of the film, the choice that she makes towards the climax is what made her character stand out.

Sonali Bendre – Kal Ho Na Ho

Sonali Bendre had a brief but an important role to play in Kal Ho Na Ho where she broke the bad news to Shah Rukh Khan. Though the duo had featured together earlier in English Babu Desi Mem, it was their scenes together in the Nikkhil Advani directed film that found more eyeballs. Even in a special appearance, Sonali Bendre managed to leave a good impression for all.

Paresh Rawal – Welcome

As Dr. Ghunghroo, Paresh Rawal’s character in Welcome has been quite popular ever since it was seen first in the Anees Bazmee directed comic affair. Though the film was a multi-starrer with Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar leading the show, Paresh Rawal was a riot in Welcome as well as Welcome Back where he played the part of a doctor.

Juhi Chawla – Deewana Mastana

‘I am okay, I am fine, I am feeling better’ is what Govinda muttered in Deewana Mastana where he had Dr. Neha [Juhi Chawla] as his guardian angel. No wonder, he fell in love with her, and so did Ani Kapoor, who was also a riot in the film. As a psychiatrist, Juhi Chawla played a really loveable character in this Deewana Mastana film which is one her best comedies till date.

Amitabh Bachchan – Anand

Back in the 70s when Amitabh Bachchan was just starting his career, he played a kurta clad doctor in Anand. The film had Rajesh Khanna in the lead role with Amitabh Bachchan roped in for a supporting part. However, such heartwarming act came from the legendary actor that not just the character stayed on with audiences for years, the film too emerged as a cult classic.