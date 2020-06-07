After a dream run at the box office, Ayushmann Khurranna set to invade OTT too with Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo on Amazon Prime

Other than Akshay Kumar if there is one actor who has been making 2-3 films per year consistently and also delivering successes regularly is Ayushmann Khurranna. While he started with Vicky Donor and also had intermittent successes like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, his excellent run has started with Bareilly Ki Barfi starting which he has seen 8 successes in a row. Will he make it 10 in a row next starting with Gulabo Sitabo and then his next untitled one that releases in 2021? Well, let’s check it out!

Gulabo Sitabo – OTT release on 12th June at Amazon Prime

Reuniting with his Vicky Donor director Shoojit Sircar, Ayushmann Khurranna would soon also be seen in Gulabo Sitabo which has Amitabh Bachchan leading the show. The very combination promises a lot for the audiences and if the promo is anything to go by, this should turn out to be a supremely quirky affair as well. Moreover, this is also his first straight-to-OTT release.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan – 60.78 crores

In his first ever franchise affair, Ayushmann Khurranna saw a release earlier this year in the form of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. He played a gay lover in the film and considering the fact that it was an Aanand L. Rai affair, there were several real life touching moments as well. The film didn’t turn out to be as big a success as other Ayushmann flicks but still sailed through.

Bala – 117 crores

His last release Bala did quite well and just like that emerged as yet another 100 Crore Club film for him. A superhit where he played a bald man no less, Bala was a very good success story for the actor. Also, it showed yet again that when it comes to picking unconventional scripts with major commercial appeal, Ayushmann is gifted indeed.

Dream Girl – 142.26 crores

With a knack of choosing different roles film after film, Ayushmann Khurranna played a truly fun part of being that guy who turns out to be a ‘dream girl’ no less for many men out there. His biggest money spinner till date, the Ekta Kapoor film had writer Raaj Shaandilyaa make his debut as a director. A difficult role to enact, Ayushmann made it all come across as breeze.

Article 15 – 65.45 crores

Think of a cop and one imagines a Dabangg, Singham or a Simmba. However, Article 15 featured Ayushmann as a no-nonsense cop who dealt with issues using his mind and conscience instead of fists and kicks. The Anubhav Sinha directed film turned out to be a good success story earlier this year and one just hopes that Ayushmann takes this character forward in a film.

Badhaai Ho – 138 crores

Ayushmann Khurranna’s first 100 Crore Club film, Badhaai Ho featured Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in key roles. Still, the kind of conviction that Ayushmann Khurranna came in, he didn’t mind being a part of an ensemble affair and merged seamlessly with all other important characters in the film. Audiences lapped it up as well and ensured that the film was a blockbuster.

Andhadhun – 75.60 crores

Rarely does one find a film open at 2.70 crores and then go on to do almost 30 times its business in the lifetime run. However this is what happened in case of Andhadhun which had Ayushmann Khurranna play an utterly difficult part of a guy who wasn’t blind but enacted the part of one, and then eventually got blind. This is his most acclaimed performance till date.

Shubh Mangal Savdhan – 43.11 crores

One can’t imagine any other actor out there actually signing up for a film where he is required to play someone suffering from erectile dysfunction. However, Ayushmann Khurranna picked up this challenge and the results were there to be seen. Shubh Mangal Savdhan of course was made for a restricted mature audience but the family audiences made it reach out to larger junta.

Bareilly Ki Barfi – 34.55 crores

The film that started it all for him, Bareilly Ki Barfi was a love triangle, albeit with a difference. With Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao coming together in this delightful film by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi was a romcom drama that re-introduced the actor to the audience after his Meri Pyaari Bindu didn’t do well at the box office. There was no looking back post this.

Yet untitled film – Releases in the first half of 2020

Though the title and other details are yet to be announced, Ayushmann Khurranna has confirmed that he has signed one more interesting film. Given the reputation of the actor, the film is set to boast of yet another original storyline which would be offbeat and yet commercial in its appeal. The film is expected to release in the first half of 2020, provided shooting kick-starts.