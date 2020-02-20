After Housefull 4 composer Sohail Sen and lyricist Sameer Anjaan team up for Karann Nathh starrer Guns Of Banaras

‘Housefull 4’ was one of the biggest hits of last year. The film also had a very popular soundtrack. Out of the five songs in the album, three were composed by Sohail Sen. While ‘Bala’ turned out to be one of the biggest hit songs from last year, the other two songs, ‘Ek Chumma’ and ‘Chammo ’ became very popular too. The last two aforementioned songs were written by Sameer and marked the first collaboration between the composer and the lyricist. Sameer had worked with Sohail’s father, composer Sameer Sen (Dilip Sen – Sameer Sen) on several memorable films like ‘Jeena Marna Tere Sang’, ‘Aaina’ and ‘Yeh Dillagi’, among others in the 90s and going by the way these songs shaped up, the veteran composer seemed to have gelled well with the young composer’s sensibilities.

Now, Sameer Anjaan and Sohail Sen have come together again for the film ‘Guns Of Banaras’ which marks the comeback of actor Karann Nathh. The film, an official remake of the Dhanush starrer Tamil film ‘Polladhavan’, has been primarily shot in Banaras and hence, the music carries the flavour of the holy city from North India. Interestingly, Sohail and Sameer worked on the music of this much before they started working on ‘Housefull 4’ and thus, this film marked the beginning of their collaboration.

‘Band Bajega’, a celebration number from the film was released recently. The Shahid Mallya sung track was the first song to be released from the film. The second song ‘Bande Hain Shankar Ke’, a glimpse of which one got to hear in the trailer, will be out tomorrow. The album is said to have a variety of songs of different genres depicting the various situations in the narrative. A romantic number sung by Mohit Chauhan and Pawni Pandey is also a part of the album.

As the film hits the theatres next week, one expects a couple of songs more along with the album to arrive in quick succession.