Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Kartik Aaryan gear up for their 2021 release plans

These are the superstars, majority of whom had multiple releases planned for 2020. With lockdown coming into force and no clarity yet on when would theaters eventually open, at least a film of two of theirs will spill over into 2021. Of course there is always an OTT option but that would be for the films which are ready. In cases where the shooting is still on, the new release schedule could well be drawn for the next year.

Akshay Kumar [Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj]

Every year, Akshay Kumar does have an average of three films releasing. In fact earlier on it seemed that the superstar would have four releases but then Bachchan Pandey was pushed ahead. While his Sooryavanshi is ready, there is no official word on whether Laxmmi Bomb will arrive straight on OTT. Shooting of Prithviraj is still on and that will definitely move to 2021.

Ajay Devgn [Bhuj: The Pride of India, Maidaan]

He has already delivered an all time blockbuster earlier this year, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Though Ajay Devgn also has a special appearance in Sooryavanshi, he has two of his own films, Bhuj: The Pride of India and Maidaan, slated to arrive in the second half of the year. It is now highly unlikely that both will release in 2020 and most probably, Maidaan will be pushed.

John Abraham [Mumbai Saga, Attack, Satyameva Jayate 2]

If not for the lockdown, John Abraham could well have enjoyed as many as three films arriving in a space of just 100 days – Mumbai Saga, Attack and Satyameva Jayate 2. However, the shooting of Satyameva Jayate 2 is yet to start and would now arrive in 2021. Attack in the midst of shooting but Mumbai Saga is set to release this year once the lockdown is lifted.

Kartik Aaryan [Dostana 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2]

2020 was meant to be a really busy year for Kartik Aaryan with three of his releases in a single calendar year. His Love Aaj Kal arrived before lockdown but now either Dostana 2 or Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 may move to 2021. Shooting of both the films is currently left and even if that gets completed in quick time, one waits to see how these are spaced out.

Ranbir Kapoor [Shamshera, Brahmastra]

After a dry 2019 when no film of his released, 2020 was meant to be special for Ranbir Kapoor since with two films of magnum opus setting releasing in the second half – Shamshera and Brahmastra. Though not much has been spoken about Shamshera as yet, Brahmastra may be pushed to 2021 since this is a VFX heavy film and needs dedicated effort once lockdown is over.

Amitabh Bachchan [Gulabo Sitabo, Chehre, Brahmastra, Jhund]

2020 was meant to be a truly prolific year for Amitabh Bachchan with four films lined up. Ironically, all four got delayed as except for Chehre, rest were supposed to be 2019 releases. In fact even Chehre got pushed in 2020. That said, one now hopes that at least Jhund (which had a short teaser release) releases before the close of year. Gulabo Sitabo is coming on OTT though.

Aamir Khan [Laal Singh Chaddha]

Just one release planned for 2020 and unfortunately even that will now get pushed to 2021. Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha had a big release planned for Christmas this year but now one waits to see what’s the next big date picked for the arrival of the film. Rest assured, whenever it will arrive, Aamir Khan will make sure that it is the most talked film of the season.

Sanjay Dutt [Sadak 2, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, K.G.F: Chapter 2, Prithviraj, Torbaaz]

Playing key roles in as many as six films this year, Sanjay Dutt will certainly witness spillover of at least three-four films in 2021. Sadak 2 has been in the making for long so could finally release this year. Bhuj: The Pride of India too could make it this year. However, one can’t be sure as yet of the final release plans for Shamshera, K.G.F: Chapter 2, Prithviraj & Torbaaz.