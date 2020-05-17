Akshay, Salman, Shah Rukh, Ajay, John, Kartik go all with their videos to spread corona virus awareness

This is the time when celebrities could well have been making movies. However, with everything coming to a standstill during this lockdown season, quite a few have come ahead and let their creative juices running when it comes to spreading awarenesss around the corona virus menace. While practically everyone has already donated a huge amount of money and are also regularly sharing recorded messages on social media, many have shot for specially curated videos, and that too with limited resources to make sure that added awareness is created.

Akshay Kumar

He was the first to record some strongly worded messages for people to stay at home. Post that too he has been regularly making appearances in various videos. Very recently, he made sure that his chartbuster track from Kesari, ‘Teri Mitti’, found a new version for itself with Arko, Manoj Muntashir and B Praak coming together to pay homage to frontline directors.

Shah Rukh Khan

Expect Shah Rukh Khan to do it all with a lot of wit added to the proceedings as well. Very soon he realized that creating awareness around social distancing was the need of the hour and he came up with an excellent video that included clips from his own movies that were knitted together quite well to bring home the message. The point was indeed conveyed quite well.

John Abraham

Known for quite a few of his patriotic films in the recent times, John Abraham recently unveiled the video ‘Mera Bharat Mahaan’ which spoke about everything great about India. Put together by Milap Zaveri, diector of his Satyameva Jayate and its upcoming sequel, Mera Bharat Mahaan expresses gratitude towards the corona warriors including doctors, nurses & police personnel.

Kartik Aaryan

This is one sustained effort that Kartik Aaryan has been running for many weeks now. First he came up with a truly impressive monologue ‘Karo Na’ which went viral in quick time. Now he is running a chat show titled #KokiPoochega where he has already interviewed a survivor, doctor and a cop. With more to follow, the youngster is indeed leading from the front every week.

Ajay Devgn

In a matter of just one week, Ajay Devgn has come up with two videos already. First to arrive was the one that created awareness around ‘Setu Aarogya’ app that alerts a user if he/she is around a corona patient. He played a double role in the entertaining video. Then soon after he released a very well made music video, ‘Thahar Ja’, that is based on #StayAtHome initiative.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has been keeping busy too with his video messages around taking all the precautions. Very recently though, he has come up with a music video ‘Pyaar Karona’ which he has also sung while contributing to the lyrics with Hussain Dalal. Composed by Sajid-Wajid and produced by Aditya Dev, the song has already turned out to be quite popular amongst his fans.

Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopta and others

Amitabh Bachchan is perhaps the longest in the business when it comes to running social campaigns. No wonder, he led from the front in the video around social distancing that came right at the onset of lockdown. Along with many other top actors from not just the Hindi film industry but also the ones from South and Bengal, he was set out for a hunt of his ‘kaala chashma’.

Rohit Shetty

One of the first videos to have come out of Bollywood was courtesy Rohit Shetty who brought together a plethora of superstars, right from Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn to Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan amongst others in a video. The idea was to share a very simple message – maintain hygiene, wash hands and avoid contact with people.

Jackky Bhagnani

Jackky Bhagnani has got quite active in the world of production and one of his recent initiatives was the music video ‘Muskurayega India’ that has been quite well done. Along with Akshay Kumar, he put this one together with many top stars coming together, including Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra amongst others.

Ayushmann Khurranna

‘Aaj mere paas koyi shabd nahi hai’ – With these simple words, Ayushmann Khurranna unleashed a flurry of poems on a week by week basis. Shot at home while acknowledging the world done by the frontliners and also spreading awareness around the best way to keep yourself safe in the current pandemic situation, these videos by Ayushmann are indeed quite endearing.