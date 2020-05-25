Alia, Kiara, Taapsee, Janhvi – Which of their 2020 releases will move to 2021?

These are the superstars, majority of whom had multiple releases planned for 2020. With lockdown coming into force and no clarity yet on when would theaters eventually open, at least a film of two of theirs will spill over into 2021. Of course there is always an OTT option but that would be for the films which are ready. In cases where the shooting is still on, the new release schedule could well be drawn for the next year. Let’s take a look.

Alia Bhatt [Sadak 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra]

Alia Bhatt had a packed 2020 ahead of her with the second half comprising of as many as three releases. While Sadak 2 and Brahmastra were delayed, Gangubai Kathiawadi came into existence once Inshallah was shelved due to creative differences between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan. One now waits to see which of these films eventually hits the screens.

Kareena Kapoor Khan [Laal Singh Chaddha]

Kareena Kapoor Khan did have a release earlier this year but it was short-lived to mere 3 days and that too at just select centers. Angrezi Medium was in any case more of an Irrfan Khan and the one where she would indeed have a substantial role to play is Laal Singh Chaddha. However, the Aamir Khan led film is now getting pushed to 2021 which means a spillover for her.

Taapsee Pannu [Rashmi Rocket, Haseen Dilruba]

She has been making movies at a rapid pace. Earlier this year she was seen in Thappad. For the second half of the year, she had Rashmi Rocket and Haseen Dilruba lined up. One waits to see now which of these two films moves to 2021. As a matter of fact even 2021 is quite a busy one for Taapsee Pannu as she has already signed up for Loop Lapeta and Shabaash Mithu.

Kiara Advani [Laxmmi Bomb, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Indoo Ki Jawani]

What a year it was supposed to be for Kiara Advani. While her Netflix film Guilty has already been released, there are four more films that are already lined up for her. Most of these are quite close to the finishing line though, but then there are as many films of an actor that can release in a given time duration. At least a film or two of hers will certainly be pushed to 2021.

Janhvi Kapoor [Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2, Bombay Girl]

Janhvi Kapoor had a quiet 2019 though 2020 started with a segment in Ghost Stories. That was only going to be a preamble as at least three confirmed releases were planned for 2020 with the fourth, Bombay Girl, set to go on floors. With Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl ready and Roohi Afzana as well as Dostana 2 close to the finishing line, it is going to be a tough call.

Parineeti Chopra [Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar, The Girl on the Train, Saina]

For Parineeti Chopra, 2020 was supposed to be a year of reckoning. Never mind the much delayed Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar, at least The Girl on the Train was supposed to be special. Moreover, she was also supposed to do her most challenging film till date, Saina, a biopic of Saina Nehwal. One now waits to see if this one manages to make the cut in 2020.

Mrunal Thakur [Jersey, Toofaan, Aankh Micholi]

2019 was special for Mrunal Thakur as she managed to make an impression in Super 30 as well as Batla House, even though they were primarily hero led films. In Jersey, she has a substantial role, though one waits to see what part she gets to play in Toofaan and Aankh Micholi. For now, one can’t be sure that Mrunal would eventually be seen in which films in 2020.