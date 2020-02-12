Dus Bahane 2.0: Vishal and Shekhar recreate their own hit track and we get another ‘bahana’ to groove to the infectious tune

‘Dus’ (2005) was one of the highest-selling film albums of the year and ‘Dus Bahane’ was the most popular song from the film. The song has now been recreated and rebranded as ‘Dus Bahane 2.0’ for the Tiger Shroff – Shraddha Kapoor starrer action thriller ‘Baaghi 3’. Tanishk Bagchi had earlier put together a recreated version of the song but when Vishal and Shekhar, the original composers got to know about it, they raised an objection. The makers, then, got them on board to recreate their own song.

After listening to the newly recreated track, one realises Vishal and Shekhar were clear about not tampering too much with the sound of the original. K K and Shaan had sung the original track and their originally recorded voices have been retained in this song – Tiger Shroff is seen lip-syncing to both their voices in the song!

The orchestral arrangements are slightly different. This one has a more upbeat rhythm to it and the techno influence is more prominent here. The original track featured two make actors, Abhishek Bachchan and Zayed Khan, but since we get to see Shraddha Kapoor dancing along with Tiger Shroff in the new video, there was a need to have some fresh lines written for the leading lady. Panchhi Jalonvi, who wrote the original as well, does the needful and the said lines are sung by Tulsi Kumar.

Without getting into comparisons, one would like to state the new ‘Dus Bahane’ is a fun, groovy track that, just like its predecessor, has a wonderfully addictive quality to it and is definitely going to be an asset to this commercial actioner.