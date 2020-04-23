EXCLUSIVE: Kick 2 scripting in the final stage – film’s emotional quotient to be its USP

Kick was the first Salman Khan starrer to enter the 200-crore club in India. The film, an official remake of the Telugu film of the same name, largely stuck to its original but a few changes were made by the writing team (Rajat Aroraa, Chetan Bhagat, Keith Gomes and Sajid Nadiadwala) to enhance the original script. The film was announced sometime in 2012 and had its share of delays before it finally went on the floors in 2013 and released the following year. Shirish Kunder was supposed to direct the film initially but for some reason, he opted out of the project and producer Sajid Nadiadwala decided to take charge of the film as a director.

On February 7, 2018, Kick 2 was officially announced and Christmas 2019 was the day the film was supposed to release in theatres. We are in the second quarter of 2020 and the film is yet to go on the floors. Reportedly, the main reason why the film did not take off then because Sajid was not too happy with the way the script had shaped up.

Finally, after months of speculation and several kinds of rumours floating around, here is some good news for Salman Khan fans and for those who were waiting for another film in the franchise.

Sajid Nadiadwala had been working diligently on putting together the final draft of the film along with his team of writers for a while. Unlike its predecessor, this film will boast of an original story. Sajid and his team believed that apart from the action, romance and the humour quotient, what worked for Kick was the fact that it had a strong emotional quotient. That factor will be present in this film, though in a much bigger way.

A source close to the production team says, “There was a strong emotional element in Kick which the audience discovered at a later stage. Kick 2 will have plenty of action and romance but the film’s USP will be its emotions. The film is going to be a tear-jerker and has the potential to work big time with the family audience. Sajid (Nadiadwala) has written the story and there was a time when he broke down while writing a crucial scene in the story. He is developing the screenplay with his team and the final draft should be ready before the lockdown ends.”

While Jacqueline Fernandez played the female lead, there were reports that another actress will be replacing her in the sequel. There were a couple of names which were being tossed around for the same.

“There is no truth to the rumours. Jacqueline will be the leading lady in the film. Apart from Salman, Sajid has shared the story with her as well. Kick 2 will have a bigger scale and more importantly, a much bigger heart than Kick. Once the final draft is ready, the team will start discussing the shoot schedule,” the source states.