Happy birthday Ajay Devgn – Presenting his Top 20 films – Is your favorite film there? – Part 1





Ajay Devgn has turned 51 and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, his 100th film, emerged as a huge blockbuster earlier this year. Moreover, it is also his biggest grosser ever in an illustrious career that has lasted close to three decades already. In this time period, the superstar has delivered quite a few superhits. Amongst these, there have been many films that have turned out to be quite memorable. As the actor enters his the new year, we present Top-20 films of his illustrious career. Read on Part 1 of this two part series.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Indeed the crowning glory of Ajay Devgn’s career, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior came and conquered the box office in a major way. While it was hailed by the critics, audiences too gave the film its nod of approval. So much so that the blockbuster success has already completed 50 days at the box office and is still running at quite a few screens. A prestigious film by all means.

Phool aur Kaante

He arrived atop two bikes and created history. While this is what one remembers most about Ajay Devgn’s debut action packed affair which was a huge hit, not many know that the actor took a huge risk of playing a husband as well as a father in his very first film. A family drama with action, emotions and music in good combination, this one proved to be Ajay’s calling card.

Golmaal series

Zakhm

This is one series that has panned across age groups and audiences are still hungry for more. What started as a fun affair back in 2016 has turned into a wholesome franchise, what with four installments already in and each turning out to be bigger than the one before. Ajay Devgn too has matured over the years and didn’t mind playing his age in the latest offering.

The film released over two decades back and came at the time when industry was going through a transition phase. While hardcore masala films seemed to be on the way out, multiplexes had not yet opened. Due to this reason, a rather offbeat Zakhm didn’t find commercial success for itself. However, the film is remembered till date for Ajay Devgn’s intense performance.

Dilwale

When intensity meets true love, there is all around passion. This is something that Ajay Devgn brought to the fullest in Dilwale, the songs of which are played till date even though the film was released exactly a quarter of a century ago! As a man who was madly in love with Raveena Tandon, Ajay Devgn gave a very good account of himself in this Harry Baweja directed film.

Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha

Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha was a polished love story which featured the real life couple of Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Director Anees Bazmee was making films across genres and back then had collaborated with Ajay Devgn for many films. While Deewangee had Ajay step into an evil avtar, the actor was all sweet and romantic in Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha which was a good success.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Not many actors would have dared to pick up the part that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had written for the one which was eventually played by Ajay Devgn. Though Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was mainly a love story between Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai, Ajay Devgn had a pivotal part to play in this dramatic conflict. Yet again, he managed to make a huge impact with his act.

Company

‘Sab ganda hai par dhandha hai yeh’ – This was the core theme of Company which was made at a time when Ram Gopal Verma was at his prime. When Ajay Devgn stepped into a part which was based on Dawood Ibrahim, all eyes were on how he would bring on an intense act for screen. Well, the actor delivered big, and how, hence putting his signature stamp on the film.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh

This is one film of Ajay Devgn which should have done well commercially. A Rajkumar Santoshi film, it came at a time when the controversy around multiple Bhagat Singh films only ended up confusing the audience. Result? They didn’t go for either of the versions. Thankfully though, the film as well as Ajay Devgn have got their right due on satellite and digital medium.

Gangaajal

One of the most intense acts of Ajay Devgn, Gangaajal had Prakash Jha as the director. Based on the real life incidents of crime and criminals with cops taking them heads on, Ajay Devgn played a no-nonsense police officer who found himself at the crossroads more than just a few times. He made sure to grasp the characterization well and came with a bravura performance.

(To be continued in Part 2)