Happy birthday Ajay Devgn – Presenting his Top 20 films – Is your favorite film there? – Part 2















Ajay Devgn has turned 51 and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, his 100th film, emerged as a huge blockbuster earlier this year. Moreover, it is also his biggest grosser ever in an illustrious career that has lasted close to three decades already. In this time period, the superstar has delivered quite a few superhits. Amongst these, there have been many films that have turned out to be quite memorable. As the actor enters his the new year, we present Top-20 films of his illustrious career. Read on Part 2 of this two part series.

Singham﻿



If there is one iconic character that Ajay Devgn has played in the last one decade, it is that of Inspector Bajirao Singham. The Rohit Shetty directed film was an out and out masala affair and Ajay Devgn wrapped the character around him with ease. Though the film’s sequel did even better commercially, one waits for Singham 3 to make an even huger impact on release.

Khakee

If he was the protagonist in Singham, he went all out evil in Khakee where he was the antagonist. The Rajkumar Santoshi film boasted of a stellar cast comprising of Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai. However, Ajay brought his years of experience coming into play as well and made sure that all eyes were on him whenever he appeared on screen.

Yuva





A Mani Ratnam film which deserved to do better commercially, Yuva had the kind of narrative which was new for the Indian audience. While there were multiple stories running in parallel, the one with Ajay Devgn in lead is remembered till date due to the intensity that he brought into play as a student leader. Over the years, the film has managed to find traction for itself.

Omkara



A landmark performance by Ajay Devgn elevated this multi starcast affair by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film didn’t quite cover the distance commercially but the intensity that was put on display by Ajay Devgn hasn’t been forgotten at all. While he played a powerful role in this Othello inspired film, there was an emotional side of his on display in his love story with Kareena Kapoor.

Raajneeti

Never been insecure of his position in the industry, Ajay Devgn has happily played different roles in multi starcast films. One such film was Prakash Jha’s Raajneeti which had everyone from Ranbir Kapoor to Nana Patekar bringing on their weight. However, Ajay Devgn made sure that as a key protagonist in the film with grey shades to boast, he made a long lasting final impact.

Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai

After giving break to director Milan Luthria with Kachche Dhaage, he made multiple films with him over the years. The most memorable of them all is Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai where he played a part that was inspired by Haji Mastan. The film had Ajay Devgn enact a character that was a complete masala affair with action, romance, drama and emotions in good measure.

Drishyam

Imagine Ajay Devgn not lifting his hand even once despite been beaten black and blue? Well, this is what one saw in Drishyam, one of the best films of Ajay Devgn in the recent times which should have covered a much larger distance than it eventually did. A seething suspense drama with quite a few thrills in there, it had Ajay Devgn play a family man quite well.

Shivaay

As a film, Shivaay may not have been the best of Ajay Devgn. However, one can’t complain when it comes to the vision that the actor carried when he decided to direct this action packed biggie. The film boasted of some never seen before action sequences and that too on a foreign land, something that made a huge impression on the big screen.

Raid

A couple of decades back, a film like Raid may not have found much of an audience for itself. However, in the current times, audiences grabbed the film well as Ajay Devgn stepped into the part of an income tax officer who makes sure that Saurabh Shukla, a corrupt ‘bahubali’, is taken to task. Intensity and dialogue-baazi worked in tandem for Raid which was a good success.

De De Pyaar De

Not many would dare to play the part of a 50 years old man who was romancing a girl half his age, and still pull off the characterization convincingly. However, such well written was his part in this progressive film that Ajay Devgn brought his conviction into play and delivered a good performance. Though presented as a romcom, at the core of it this one was a dramatic affair.