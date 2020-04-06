John Abraham, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan lead the pack for Bollywood sequels

2019 turned out to be the best year for the industry as far as the commercial successes was concerned. Practically every week, Bollywood welcomed one big hit, a trend that continued till last Friday of the year when Good Newwz arrived. While a couple of sequels have already released, the good run is only expected to continue once corona virus threat is over. Let’s take a look at the sequels and franchise affairs that are set to arrive in quick succession.

John Abraham – Satyameva Jayate 2

On its release, Satyameva Jayate had emerged as a very good success at the box office. Buoyed by the response that it fetched, John Abraham is now pairing up again with director Milap Zaveri and producer Nikkhil Advani for Satyameva Jayate 2. The film has locked Gandhi Jayanti for its arrival and rest assured it would make a lot of noise en route release. Expect a biggie.

John Abraham – Ek Villain 2

When Ek Villain had released, it has turned out to be a pleasant surprise at the box office. The film not just took a massive opening, it also went on to enter the 100 Crore Club. Now with John Abraham taking the lead in the second installment of the franchise, the Mohit Suri directed film is set to be even bigger. John Abraham has been picking quite a few interesting films and Ek Villain 2 is a welcome addition.

Kartik Aaryan – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan is on a roll when it comes to starring in sequels/franchises. This can well be seen in the fact that he has three such films up his sleeves in a single calendar year. After Love Aaj Kal, it would be time for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for Kartik Aaryan where he plays the part of a ghostbuster. The much awaited horror comedy has director Anees Bazmee calling the shots.

Kartik Aaryan – Dostana 2

After Love Aaj Kal and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan would be seen in another franchise affair, Dostana 2. If grapevine is to be believed, the film has a unique plot of him and Janhvi Kapoor, who play siblings, fall in love with a youngster (played by newcomer Lakshya). Just the very announcement by Karan Johar has already created a stir and one waits for this romcom affair.

Tiger Shroff – Baaghi 3

This would indeed go down as one of the topmost action entertainers of 2020! Tiger Shroff has already delivered two big successes in the Baaghi franchise and for third in the series, producer Sajid Nadiadwala went all out to ensure that it turned out to be the biggest of them all. With Ahmed Khan calling the shots again after Baaghi 2, the film’s extended 30 minutes climax as truly a highlight with Tiger going all out.

Tiger Shroff – Baaghi 4

Though an official announcement is still awaited, it is just a matter of time post things coming back to normalcy in Bollywood that Baaghi 4 is announced as well. As a franchise, Baaghi has managed to hold its stance over the years and for producer Sajid Nadiadwala too, this is a prestigious offering other than Housefull series. For Tiger, it’s indeed going to be a task indeed to make something bigger than Baaghi 3.

Tiger Shroff – Heropanti 2

This is what started it all for Tiger Shroff when it came to his entry in Bollywood. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala trusted in him to deliver and he too made sure that his heroic characterization and act justified the title of the film. Now with Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff is going international, even as director Ahmed Khan is putting together some more never-seen-before action sequences for the second installment.

Ayushmann Khurranna – Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan tried to ensure that what is considered as taboo in the society actually turned out to be entertaining enough for a large segment of audiences. This time around, it was the love story of two guys with Ayushmann Khurranna leading the charge and Jitendra Kumar joining in. The actor hasn’t done too many sequels and his upcoming films are standalone affairs as well.

Irrfan Khan – Angrezi Medium

Hindi Medium was a surprise success on its release but that didn’t really turn out to be the case with Angrezi Medium. Of course the corona virus threat at its peak on the weekend of the film’s release put a huge dent in the box office collections. Still, Irrfan Khan did make one miss his prolonged absence from Bollywood when the film did hit the screens. One waits to see how audiences react on its re-release.

Sanjay Dutt – Sadak 2 – 10th July 2020

Announced quite some time back, Sadak 2 has been in the making with Mahesh Bhatt returning to direction. It is expected to be worth it indeed, what with Alia Bhatt leading the show and Aditya Roy Kapur as her partner. Moreover, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt return too after Sadak and going by the history of Vishesh Films, this one is expected to be a volatile action drama.

Paresh Rawal – Hungama 2 – 14th August 2020

Not quite a sequel but second installment of the franchise, Hungama 2 marks the comeback of filmmaker Priyadarshan into the Bollywood scheme of things. Back in 2003 the comic entertainer was a good success and now Paresh Rawal is back in the fold along with Shilpa Shetty. Meezaan Jaffrey [Malaal] and South actress Pranitha Subhash are the younger in the film.