Karan Nath gets ready for his Bollywood comeback with Polladhavan remake Guns Of Banaras

Karan Nath, son of former star secretary and producer Rakesh ‘Rikku’ Nath, begin his journey in films as a child artiste in Shekhar Kapoor’s Mr. India (1987). Years later, in 2001, he made his debut as an adult actor in ‘Paagalpan’, a modern-day retelling of Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo & Juliet’. The film did not do much at the box-office but his second release ‘Yeh Dil Aashiqana’ (2002) proved to be a good success and made him a recognisable face. The film had a very good score by Nadeem-Shravan which is popular even today. After that, Karan featured in a couple of films like ‘LOC Kargil’ and ‘Tum A Dangerous Obsession’ but his career did not see the kind of high he experienced after the success of ‘Yeh Dil Aashiqana’.

Now, years after being away from the Hindi film industry, the actor is all set to make his comeback with ‘Guns Of Banaras’. The film, which happens to be an official remake of Dhanush – Divya Spandana starrer Tamil film ‘Polladhavan’ (2007), has been co-produced by Karan’s sister Shaina Nath along with Ashok Munshi and has been directed by Shekkhar Suri. The music has been scored by Sohail Sen.

‘Polladhavan’ was a huge success at the box-office and while ‘Guns Of Banaras’ derives its source material from that film, this one is set in North India and a lot has been changed keeping the sensibilities of the pan India audience in mind. ‘Guns Of Banaras’ is going to be an important film for Karan Nath as it will be his first big-screen appearance since ‘Tum A Dangerous Obsession’ (2004). He did act in Sudhir Mishra’s ‘Tera Kya Hoga Johnny’ but that film never got an official release in theatres despite being complete.