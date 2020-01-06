Pritam’s A&R company Jam8 gets its breakout album in the form of Bhangra Paa Le

With Jam8, Pritam did something which no other composer in the Hindi film industry had done before. Jam8 is an A&R (artists & repertoire) company, which was founded in 2016 by Pritam to give budding musicians, singers, lyricists and other professional wanting to carve a name for themselves in the music industry, get a good platform to showcase their skills and work.

The company launched composer duo Kaushik – Akash (now a trio with Guddu joining them) with ‘1920 London’, Jam8’s debut film. Soon, different composers, trained under Pritam, started putting together songs for a bunch of films including ‘Raaes’, ‘Behen Hogi Teri’, ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’, ‘Race 3’, ‘Badhaai Ho’, among others. Composers from the company also composed for Telugu films () and ventured into the advertising space as well.

A lot of noticeable work was done by the talent since 2016 but they still needed a break-out film/album. That has finally come around with ‘Bhangra Paa Le’, the new dance based film produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP which hit the theatres last Friday. A bunch of composers (Shubham Shirule, Akashdeep Sengupta, Ana Rehman, Keeran, KAG) and lyricists (Shloke Lal), along with a few other artistes from outside the company, have put together the 11-track soundtrack of the film.

Director Sneha Taurani had stated in an interview that the amount of time spent on putting together the album was more than the time taken to shoot the film as there was a lot of research involved in doing the former. The effort and hard-work reflects well in the superlative album which is bound to be counted amongst the finest soundtracks of the year by the time 2020 draws to a close.