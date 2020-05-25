Akshay Kumar sets a record, turns out to be first Bollywood superstar to shoot at a Mumbai studio in the midst of lockdown

Last year, Akshay Kumar set the record for scoring three double centuries in a single calendar year [Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, Good Newwz], a feat that is exclusive to him. This year too could have started with a double century for him, had Sooryavanshi released as per schedule in March. However, with lockdown been announced due to corona pandemic, the plans were aborted. Still, not to rest ever when it comes to work, the superstar came up with quite a few messages and videos to create awareness around COVID 19 amongst the masses.

Now in order to take the initiative forward, he has further done the unthinkable. In Mumbai, where stepping out of the house is being seen as a threat no less due to ever increasing number of corona cases, Akshay Kumar took it upon himself to shooting in a proper studio no less. By partnering with his PadMan director R. Balki, he shot an awareness advertisement campaign on corona virus this morning at the legendary Kamalistan studio, Mumbai.

Our source informs, “This is an initiative from the health ministry and since it is for a noble cause, both Akshay Kumar and R. Balki thought that it would be worth visiting the sets all over again. For Akshay in fact it was a homecoming of sorts since he shoots for 200 days a year and for the last two months he had been stuck at home. In fact prior to the lockdown announcement, he was shooting for Prithviraj and hence when an opportunity like this came, he was game for it.”

Of course all the necessary permissions from the authorities were taken by the team before there was a go ahead to visit the sets. Moreover, all healthy and safety precautions were taken, right from passing through the disinfection tunnel, wearing masks, face shields and also the temperature check by medical personnel who were seen in PPE suits.

“The best part about the shoot is that it was done with minimal crew, hence turning out to be a learning and eye opener for all involved,” our source continues, “The team managed to can the shoot in quickest possible time and that too with very few crew members and technicians around. The end result still came out to be good. This could well turn out to be a case study for other shoots to follow. If you plan and try, then anything is possible.”

Well, Akshay Kumar has led the way along with Balki and one now waits to see how rest of the industry follows suit.