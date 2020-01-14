Pallavi Joshi appointed as a member of Broadcasting Content Complaints Council

Actor-producer Pallavi Joshi has been recently appointed as the new member of Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC) by the board of directors of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation.

Broadcasting Content Complaints Council is a 13-member body, chaired by Justice Vikramajit Sen. BCCC is an independent and autonomous body looked after by I&B Ministry. Whatever complaints the I&B Ministry gets about any broadcasting content, is given it to this Council.

On being appointed as the new member of BCCC, Pallavi Joshi informs, “Content is close to my heart. Looking at television at times makes one wonder what happened to the good old days. But an organisation like BCCC, which takes cognisance of all the wrongdoings, is a hope that we are on the right track.”

The National award winning actor has also produced popular shows like Aarohan and Asambhav in the 90s among various other successful shows like Saturday Suspense and X Zone and few telefilms. She successfully ventured into Bollywood with her first feature film, the critically-acclaimed ‘The Tashkent Files’ released last year. This year, she is producing ‘The Kashmir Files’, being helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, which is yet another hard-hitting and challenging subject and second season of her popular show, Bharat Ki Baat.

Besides Pallavi Joshi, the other members who are appointed include Dr. Meenakshi Gopinath and Ms Dipa Dixit. The three ladies – Pallavi, Meenakshi and Dipa will be replacing former members of the council including Ms Sharmila Tagore, Dr Ira Bhaskar and Ms Arundhati Nag respectively.