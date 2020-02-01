Jawaani Jaaneman – Saif Ali Khan leads the show, Alaya is delightful in this feel good film





Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️

First things first, it is wonderful to see Saif Ali Khan at least making attempts to play different characters in varied genres. Yes, he may have played a cool yuppie man in quite a few films but that was till 5-10 years back. Of late, he has experimented in films as different as Baazaar and Laal Kaptaan to Kaalakaandi and Chef. His success ratio may not have been great there but at least he has tried. While he has done well enough to feature as an antagonist in the currently running blockbuster Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior, as a leading man he makes an impression once again with Jawaani Jaaneman.

Set in London, the film has very subtle humour running right through the two hour narrative. Moreover, the storytelling is consistent in the first as well as the second half. This also means that there are no major high or low points in the film. It does well enough to keep your attention on during the play time of the film. However how you wish that there were certain really hilarious moments in the film as well.

After all, the core concept of the film had ample scope to create truly howlarious episodes. Otherwise how many Hindi films can actually boast of an actor playing a man a little younger than his real self and still being on the cusp of turning into a grandfather soon? However, Saif Ali Khan does that with aplomb and that too while frequenting each of his night out in his buddy Chunky Pandey’s club ‘jahan uska khaata chalta hai’. With this premise, director Nitin Kakkar could have actually let the floodgates open but somehow he holds back on that.

The girl who doesn’t hold back though is Alaya F who is a surprise find of 2020 and that too so early in the year. She is delightful to the core and your heart goes out to her whenever she features in a scene. Boasting of a wonderful screen presence and also an adorable style of dialogue delivery, she is a complete natural and makes the best use of this USP of hers. As Saif Ali Khan and Tabu’s daughter, she is on-so-sweet right through the film and makes you remember her long after the show is through.

Surprisingly, Tabu makes a very belated appearance in the film. Even though she has been tagged as special appearance, the film could have taken a different arc altogether had she stepped in at the interval point at least. However, that doesn’t quite turn out to be the case as she steps in even later. In the few scenes which she is there, she is of course good. One just wishes though that she had as meaty a part in the film as De De Pyaar De which belonged to the same genre and again had the leading man (Ajay Devgn) play someone closer to his age.

Nonetheless, by and large the film turns out to be a satisfactory affair and good credit for that should also go to the supporting cast which does well. Especially Kubra Sait is quite good as she makes the best of the well laid out character. On the other hand Kumud Mishra, the man of all seasons, is effortless even as a Sikh in the film. He brings on the subtle humour quite well.

Subtle – Well, this is how the overall entertainment quotient of Jawaani Jaaneman too turns out to be. There are no over the top moments but then no boredom seeps in either, as a result of which this one keeps you engaged for its playing time.