Street Dancer 3 delivers what it promises, is a good watch for dance lovers

If you are the one who digs into dance reality shows and is fond of watching videos with innovative dance moves, Street Dancer 3 indeed wins you over. The film belongs to a genre which has its own set format. Of course, even within this format the narrative needs to be engaging and entertaining enough so that as an audience you do feel satiated. Well, this is where the film scores because it packs a definite storyline as well, instead of just plugging in some truly wonderfully choreographed dance numbers. There is a good combination of drama and emotions interspersed well into the narrative as well which ensures that you get a ‘paisa vasool’ experience.

The set up is just right for the film as choreographer turned director Remo D’Souza is at helm of affairs. He is the architect of the ABCD franchise and though due to certain technical reasons this one is not named as ABCD 3, rest assured the format, template and execution is pretty much on the same lines. Though Remo had faltered in Race 3, he is in very good form out here and that shows in the way he goes about his storytelling while also adding good gloss and scale to the proceedings.

Not that he hadn’t taken care of that in Race 3 as well. That one too had a beautiful body to it with budget showing on screen. However what it lacked was a cohesive screenplay and that’s something which has been taken care of well in Street Dancer 3. As an audience you at least relate to the characters on screen and want to join them in their journey towards the best in the world of dance.

The cast members gets it right as well, both in terms of the composition as well as the final outcome for the screen. Some of the best dancers from the industry come together in the form of Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi, and the results show on screen. The moves are there, and so is the style. However what amazes you are the sets, locations, the use of lights and other props which truly make it all a big screen experience. Moreover the fact that the film is in 3D further elevates the experience.

A film belonging to this genre doesn’t warrant any major histrionics when it comes to performances. Hence, what each of the case members bring on board is just apt which goes with the storytelling format. Adequate in the way they go about approaching their respective parts, Varun, Shraddha, Prabhudeva and Nora along with the rest of the starcast go about playing their parts right.

That’s how the film as a whole does too, which is get it right for what the genre and the subject warrants. It isn’t meant to be a path breaking film or the kind that would be remembered for decades to come. However for its playing time on screen, it does its job well as delivers what it promises.